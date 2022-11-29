FLASHBACK: Propagandizing the American public - Ex CIA analyst spills the beans.

Please watch this detailed explanation from former CIA analyst Frank Snepp, about how the newspapers and magazines we were taught to regard as mainstream and reliable have always eagerly served as disinformation megaphones for the CIA and the US Security State. That's still true.





"Disinformation is not necessarily a lie, it maybe a half-truth"





"There is no way a journalist can check all the information, usually the journalist will just go with it"





"It served no useful purpose propagandizing the American public"





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





