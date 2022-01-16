GP Refuses COVID-19 Vaccines and Explains Her Reason

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01/13/2022 Dr. Fui Mee Quek refuses Covid-19 vaccines. She tells Sky News that she worries about the side effects of these vaccines and jobs loss which could damage the NHS. She also points out that people can still transmit the virus even if they are vaccinated.