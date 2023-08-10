CHRISTIAN DOCTRINE 5 - Speak Evil of No One - TITUS 3:2-3, 20230809

By GOD’s Holy Spirit guidance, we will continue our studies on the Christian Doctrine that our LORD Jesus Christ reminded us about in the Book of Titus.

By GOD’s Grace, we want to remind ourselves of the New Testament commandments that our Heavenly Father established for us to obey. In addition to the Old Testament commandments, there are also NT commandments?

Let us recall that in the New Testament, the Apostle Paul wrote to Pastor Titus, encouraging him on how to teach the Christian doctrines to his congregation. As Christians, these instructions apply to all, you and me.

Titus 3:1-3 KJV:

Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to every good work,

2 to speak evil of no man, to be no brawlers, but gentle, shewing all meekness unto all men.

3 For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice (hatred, spite) and envy, hateful, and hating one another. Amen. Titus 3:2-3 KJV

In the Amplified version, we are commanded:

Can we raise our hands are testify that as Christians, we have been obedient to all the commandments that we just read? How many Christians, regularly swear and curse?

1 Corinthians 6:8-11

To slander or abuse or speak evil of no one, to avoid being contentious, to be forbearing (yielding, gentle, and conciliatory), and to show unqualified courtesy toward everybody.

For we also were once thoughtless and senseless, obstinate and disobedient, deluded and misled; [we too were once] slaves to all sorts of cravings and pleasures, wasting our days in malice and jealousy and envy, hateful (hated, detestable) and hating one another. Amen! Titus 3:2-3 Amplified

But [instead it is you] yourselves who wrong and defraud, and that even your own brethren [by so treating them]!

Do you not know that the unrighteous and the wrongdoers will not inherit or have any share in the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived (misled): neither the impure and immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor those who participate in homosexuality,

Nor cheats (swindlers and thieves), nor greedy graspers, nor drunkards, nor foulmouthed revilers and slanderers, nor extortioners and robbers will inherit or have any share in the kingdom of God.

And such some of you were [once]. But you were washed clean (purified by a complete atonement for sin and made free from the guilt of sin), and you were consecrated (set apart, hallowed), and you were justified [pronounced righteous, by trusting] in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and in the [Holy] Spirit of our God. Amen! 1 Corinthians 6:8-11



