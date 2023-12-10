Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Battle moment of Russian O Group to destroys Ukrainian Azov in Kremennaya
channel image
The Prisoner
8876 Subscribers
Shop now
176 views
Published Yesterday

The battle in Kremennaya, Russian soldiers of O “Tvazhnye” Group, destroyed the Ukrainian National Guard “Azov”, a celebrated Nazi battalion. In Serebryansky forestry, O Group assault units occupied the stronghold of Azov Special Forces trying to launch a counterattack while FPV drones carried out attacks on Ukrainian group along the forest trenches.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
azov battalionkremennayao groupserebryansky forest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket