The battle in Kremennaya, Russian soldiers of O “Tvazhnye” Group, destroyed the Ukrainian National Guard “Azov”, a celebrated Nazi battalion. In Serebryansky forestry, O Group assault units occupied the stronghold of Azov Special Forces trying to launch a counterattack while FPV drones carried out attacks on Ukrainian group along the forest trenches.
