🔥🚨 MUST SHARE! April 8 Total Solar Eclipse Revival OHIO!
Resistance Chicks
Published Yesterday

🌙☀️🔥💥SHARE!!! You DON'T want to miss The #SolarEclipse of 2024 and you certainly don't want to miss participating in the all day #revival at Harvest Revival Center in Brookville, OH right in the path of totality on April 8th for the #Eclipse! Join us, BardsFM, Niel Petersen, Pete Santili, Devanice Ball, Greg Davis, the Revolutionary Revivalists, Coach Dave and MORE! If you think being in 99% coverage is enough, it's not! In order to fully experience the miraculous event of a total solar eclipse, you have to be in the path of #totality - it's simply indescribable! Come expecting a mighty move of God in your life and fellowship, worship and pray! Not close to Ohio? That's okay! Visit Bardsfest.com or our FB event page April 8 Total Solar Eclipse Revival!  to register and to find out more about the Eclipse Revival with Pastor Rod Parker in Quemado, TX! 

Keywords
eclipsegreat american eclipseapril 8total solar eclipse2024 eclipseeclipse prophecy

