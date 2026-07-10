BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Overcoming the Blood Cult (Part 3) – 247 Victims, 135 Witnesses, 172 Perpetrators and Co-Perpetrators (by Lois Sasek)
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
2038 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • Yesterday

Overcoming the Blood Cult (Part 3) – 247 Victims, 135 Witnesses, 172 Perpetrators and Co-Perpetrators (by Lois Sasek)
In this documentary film, Kla.TV Production Manager Lois Sasek presents an impressive compilation of 65 hours of film and audio material of 247 victims and 135 witnesses of satanic ritual abuse. Like the 138 victims and 77 witnesses from episode 1 and 2 of The Blood Cult, they all testify to the same thing: „Satanic ritual violence takes place worldwide“. They all speak of a self-appointed ”power elite“ perpetrator network acting worldwide. Over 172 perpetrators and accomplices are named in this documentary. Never before has this network of perpetrators been made visible so impressively! The path to overcoming this blood cult has also never been shown so clearly before.

Keywords
part 3by lois sasekovercoming the blood cult247 victims135 witnesses172 perpetrators and co-perpetrators
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turkey and Iraq Extend Key Pipeline Agreement as Export Route Remains Critical

Turkey and Iraq Extend Key Pipeline Agreement as Export Route Remains Critical

Garrison Vance
News Outlets Seek Sanctions Against OpenAI in Copyright Dispute

News Outlets Seek Sanctions Against OpenAI in Copyright Dispute

Chase Codewell
Exercise Linked to Increased Irisin, Metabolic Improvements in Adults With Overweight or Obesity

Exercise Linked to Increased Irisin, Metabolic Improvements in Adults With Overweight or Obesity

Petra Stone
Your Dopamine Is Under Attack: How modern life hijacks the brain&#8217;s most vital chemical

Your Dopamine Is Under Attack: How modern life hijacks the brain’s most vital chemical

Ramon Tomey
Vape Batteries Linked to Hundreds of Waste Fires, Company Reports

Vape Batteries Linked to Hundreds of Waste Fires, Company Reports

Iva Greene
&#8220;The Human Shutdown&#8221; on BrightU: Why your tap water, doctor and government are making you sick

“The Human Shutdown” on BrightU: Why your tap water, doctor and government are making you sick

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy