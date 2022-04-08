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David Icke at 70 - Part Two
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84 views • April 08, 2022
This clip shows David's journey into the media joining the BBC as a sports presenter, then the evolution into politics joining the British Green Party as a national spokesman.
David tells the famous story of his first interaction with Psychic Betty Shine and how what she told him changed the course of his life forever, and the David Icke of today was born...
'One man cannot change the World, but one man can communicate the message that will change the World' - Told to David Icke in 1989.
Stream David's entire archive dating back to 1995 only on Ickonic today.
www.ickonic.com
https://www.banned.video/
David Icke
David tells the famous story of his first interaction with Psychic Betty Shine and how what she told him changed the course of his life forever, and the David Icke of today was born...
'One man cannot change the World, but one man can communicate the message that will change the World' - Told to David Icke in 1989.
Stream David's entire archive dating back to 1995 only on Ickonic today.
www.ickonic.com
https://www.banned.video/
David Icke
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