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Kim Clement's prophetic prediction about Joe Biden in 2013
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79 views • October 08, 2021
(The most important statement happens around 4:26 minutes into the video.)
Kim Clement prophesied about Joe Biden in January of 2013! AND MUCH MORE! Kim then gives prophetic insight and tools to equip those who are asking what do we do now!
Kim Clement Store - https://kim-clement-store-4.creator-s...
Get Connected With Us!
Subscribe now to the Kim Clement channel to receive new weekly messages and prophecy's by Kim Clement
Hit the 🛎 Notification Bell so that you never miss new uploads.
Facebook: @prophetkimclement
Twitter: @prophetkim
Instagram: @officialkimclement
Visit Our Website
www.kimclement.com
Destiny Worship - www.destinyworship.org
Email us your prayer requests: [email protected]
Give With PayPal: http://bit.ly/3p6tqMX
Every donation helps us keep the legacy of Kim Clement and the work he did to continue. If you would like to donate and help us, please click the link - https://tithe.ly/give?c=266164
For your convenience, you may also call or mail in your donation.
House of Destiny
PO Box 470529
Tulsa, OK 74147-0529
866-546-4366
And please specify that it’s for Kim Clement Prophetic Rewind
Our Missions: https://www.houseofdestiny.org/missions/
Find Kim's products here in our shop: https://houseofdestiny.netviewshop.co...
This archive contains transcripts of Kim’s prophecies from as far back as 1992. Click here - https://bit.ly/2R7f6HB
AVAILABLE NOW!
.
This rare and beautiful “Daily Light” collection of devotionals from Kim Clement is available to the public for the first time ever. We know that you will be blessed and inspired by this collection, so we’re giving it away with every gift made to House of Destiny!
.
Claim your copy here: https://bit.ly/2QJIZeH
#kimclement #joebiden #prophecy
Kim Clement prophesied about Joe Biden in January of 2013! AND MUCH MORE! Kim then gives prophetic insight and tools to equip those who are asking what do we do now!
Kim Clement Store - https://kim-clement-store-4.creator-s...
Get Connected With Us!
Subscribe now to the Kim Clement channel to receive new weekly messages and prophecy's by Kim Clement
Hit the 🛎 Notification Bell so that you never miss new uploads.
Facebook: @prophetkimclement
Twitter: @prophetkim
Instagram: @officialkimclement
Visit Our Website
www.kimclement.com
Destiny Worship - www.destinyworship.org
Email us your prayer requests: [email protected]
Give With PayPal: http://bit.ly/3p6tqMX
Every donation helps us keep the legacy of Kim Clement and the work he did to continue. If you would like to donate and help us, please click the link - https://tithe.ly/give?c=266164
For your convenience, you may also call or mail in your donation.
House of Destiny
PO Box 470529
Tulsa, OK 74147-0529
866-546-4366
And please specify that it’s for Kim Clement Prophetic Rewind
Our Missions: https://www.houseofdestiny.org/missions/
Find Kim's products here in our shop: https://houseofdestiny.netviewshop.co...
This archive contains transcripts of Kim’s prophecies from as far back as 1992. Click here - https://bit.ly/2R7f6HB
AVAILABLE NOW!
.
This rare and beautiful “Daily Light” collection of devotionals from Kim Clement is available to the public for the first time ever. We know that you will be blessed and inspired by this collection, so we’re giving it away with every gift made to House of Destiny!
.
Claim your copy here: https://bit.ly/2QJIZeH
#kimclement #joebiden #prophecy
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