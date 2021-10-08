BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kim Clement's prophetic prediction about Joe Biden in 2013
Off-Grid Solar
Off-Grid Solar
31 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
79 views • October 08, 2021
(The most important statement happens around 4:26 minutes into the video.)

Kim Clement prophesied about Joe Biden in January of 2013! AND MUCH MORE! Kim then gives prophetic insight and tools to equip those who are asking what do we do now!

Kim Clement Store - https://kim-clement-store-4.creator-s...

Get Connected With Us!

Subscribe now to the Kim Clement channel to receive new weekly messages and prophecy's by Kim Clement

Hit the 🛎 Notification Bell so that you never miss new uploads.

Facebook: @prophetkimclement
Twitter: @prophetkim
Instagram: @officialkimclement

Visit Our Website
www.kimclement.com

Destiny Worship - www.destinyworship.org

Email us your prayer requests: [email protected]

Give With PayPal: http://bit.ly/3p6tqMX

Every donation helps us keep the legacy of Kim Clement and the work he did to continue. If you would like to donate and help us, please click the link - https://tithe.ly/give?c=266164

For your convenience, you may also call or mail in your donation.

House of Destiny
PO Box 470529
Tulsa, OK 74147-0529
866-546-4366
And please specify that it’s for Kim Clement Prophetic Rewind

Our Missions: https://www.houseofdestiny.org/missions/

Find Kim's products here in our shop: https://houseofdestiny.netviewshop.co...

This archive contains transcripts of Kim’s prophecies from as far back as 1992. Click here - https://bit.ly/2R7f6HB

AVAILABLE NOW!
.
This rare and beautiful “Daily Light” collection of devotionals from Kim Clement is available to the public for the first time ever. We know that you will be blessed and inspired by this collection, so we’re giving it away with every gift made to House of Destiny!
.
Claim your copy here: https://bit.ly/2QJIZeH

#kimclement #joebiden #prophecy
Keywords
solargeneratorgridrenewable energyutilitiesoff-gridutilitybattery backupgenerators
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Garrison Vance
UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy