Stew Peters blows open the truth about Zionism with Alex Jones

SOURCE : Stew Peters Network

Correction for Stew Peters

No, the Church is NOT Israel! That is Replacement Theology! The Jewish Israelites who came from the seed of Issac are Israel. Read and understand your Bible.

The Church is the Bride of Christ. Israel is of Issac and Jacob. That is why the last seven years of mankind is known as Jacob's Trouble. It is also known as the Tribulation. The Church won't be here, but will be with Christ in Heaven at the Marriage Supper of the Lamb. The Tribulation is specifically to draw the Jews to God because they will be abandoned by all peoples and nations and will need His help. The other purpose of the Tribulation is for the Jews to realize that Jesus was and is the Messiah for whom they have been waiting and looking for.

Did a group try to usurp Israel? But one thing that I do know for sure, Israel, the Jews, are the apple of God's eye and we have been commanded to pray for the peace of Jerusalem and to bless Israel and we will be blessed or to curse Israel and we will be cursed. I bless them and I pray for them because I fear not man, but I fear only the Lord God Almighty.





You may be attending the wrong church or listening to people who believe in Replacement theology. Read your Bible and quit listening to man who tells you how to think. No WHERE in the Bible does it say the Christians are Israel or the Church is Israel. We are to try to win Jews to Christ.