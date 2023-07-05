it is a reaction of black goo known as graphene oxide to 5G radio active frequencies. This is in every single covid-19 vaccine & booster, it’s what causes the so called “bloodclots” heart attacks, neurological disorders… myocarditis and so on… if it gets into the brain it’s game over. Imagine what will happen when they turn the 5G masts on full power at 64 GHz. Sadly We are expecting 2.4 billion vaccinated people to die within 2-3 years.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.