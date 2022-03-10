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MICROGREENS: Answering the Common Questions New Growers Give Me @ LOTUS Farm & Garden in Western NC
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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54 views • March 10, 2022
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com/microgreens
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▶️Book Microgreens Consult: https://bit.ly/3lQt2SB
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▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
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#microgreens #faq #garden

I've had lots of new growers come into LOTUS (the farm and garden shop I help out at) this week and ask about microgreens. They all have a couple things in common! Too much research, not enough growing!

Let's answer some of the most common questions I am presented with.
______________________

▶️WNC Local Growing Resources:
Soil/Hardware: https://bit.ly/3bF0msc
Garden Seeds: https://sowtrueseed.com/
______________________

▶️Supplies:
(Some of the links below are affiliate links and help support the channel)
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl
Lights (Fluorescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/3F4vMDK
Soil: https://bit.ly/3JFxrmJ
Trays (no holes): https://bit.ly/3mYi9j7
Trays (holes): https://bit.ly/34p8NXf
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
_____________________

▶️Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
_____________________


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NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!
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foodgardengrowingmicrogreensquestions and answer
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