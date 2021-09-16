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HAWAII'S HERO
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11 views • September 16, 2021
Abrien Aguirre worked in Oahu's biggest Rehab and Skilled Nursing Facilities in three separate covid units and he shares what he witnessed which is shocking to say the least.
Update: Abrien was officially fired from his job on August 19 for sharing his truth with us!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUsFl7WG4ThX/
Abrien sacrificed his occupation to bring us this truth. You can help him pay for his legal fees by donating to the links below:
To Contact Abrien:
[email protected]
Donate / Help Abrien and his family
https://gofund.me/059ce994
Also PayPal @abrienaguirre
This brave man is telling my story a month ago
Rest in peace my beloved mother 😔
Update: Abrien was officially fired from his job on August 19 for sharing his truth with us!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUsFl7WG4ThX/
Abrien sacrificed his occupation to bring us this truth. You can help him pay for his legal fees by donating to the links below:
To Contact Abrien:
[email protected]
Donate / Help Abrien and his family
https://gofund.me/059ce994
Also PayPal @abrienaguirre
This brave man is telling my story a month ago
Rest in peace my beloved mother 😔
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