Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, TRUTH SEEKER

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Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, and the man leading the Arizona Audit is a patriot looking to restore Election Integrity to this country.
In an era of hackable voting machines, and with both major parties doubting the integrity of recent elections, our country cannot continue to repeat the same rudimentary "audits" from the same two companies.
The Arizona Audit is a "full forensic audit" of the; Election Management System, precinct tabulators, adjudication machines, ballot images, storage media, audit logs, 2.1 million ballots, chain of custody, voter registration files, etc.
The Cyber Ninjas even put cameras above each auditor and provide nine feeds livestreamed to the public 24/7. Talk about transparency!
So, while I've watched the media slander your name, lie about your reputation, and dox those around you, I personally want to thank you, Doug Logan, for putting together the most comprehensive Election Audit in modern history.
Tens of millions of Americans support you.
THANK YOU❗️🇺🇸