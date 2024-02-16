🌳🔒 Unlocking Carbon: The Challenge Of Sustainable Sequestration 🌍

💡 Carbon capture is vital, but it's not enough. 👶
🤝 Join with Levar Jackson, CEO and Founder of Yogh Group, as he delves into the challenges of sustainable carbon sequestration. 🧐
👨 He explains burning fossil fuels releases carbon that has been locked away for millions of years, disrupting natural balances. 💨
🤔 To truly remove carbon from the system, we must sequester it deep underground. 🔄 🌟
🌱 Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that planted trees will thrive or remain untouched, adding complexity to the solution. 🌿
