RE-POST - "SBU UNDERGROUND - how Ukraine prepared sabotage groups in the southeast" - "No One Is Forgotten" - https://youtu.be/XBZrm0ucMz8 "The frequent sabotage by the Ukrainian side in the territories controlled by the LDPR and Russia led to some thoughts that I outlined in this remark.

In the new video:

- evidence that Kiev was preparing an underground in the South-East of Ukraine in advance.

- details of the selection of personnel for such combat groups.

- division of responsibility for sabotage work between SBU units.

As usual, there are a lot of exclusive documents in the remark!"

Source: "No One Is Forgotten"