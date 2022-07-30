Ukraine Terrorism in Donbass

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RE-POST - "SBU UNDERGROUND - how Ukraine prepared sabotage groups in the southeast" - "No One Is Forgotten" - https://youtu.be/XBZrm0ucMz8 "The frequent sabotage by the Ukrainian side in the territories controlled by the LDPR and Russia led to some thoughts that I outlined in this remark.
In the new video:
- evidence that Kiev was preparing an underground in the South-East of Ukraine in advance.
- details of the selection of personnel for such combat groups.
- division of responsibility for sabotage work between SBU units.
As usual, there are a lot of exclusive documents in the remark!"
Source: "No One Is Forgotten"