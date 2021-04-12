Dynamite - Leave Me Be

I only wanted to be sixteen and #free ...

Music: 'I Wonder'

Musician: Blind Melon

Album: Blind Melon, 1992

Producer: Blind Melon & Rick Parashar; Label: Capitol

Lyrics:

All alone, the broadening skies

Under thee, every night, I lie (every night, I will lie)

Scratch and claw and grip the rails

Every day, my living hell

Oh God, you know I try

I know how hard I try, you know I try



Hey, I'd like to daze away

To a place no one has known

In a state of mind I could call mine

That only I could own

Where I can hum a tune anytime I choose

And there's no such thing as time

Where I feel no pain, just calm and sane

What a place for one to find



Now, you see

I'm watching everything I do

And they're watching everything I say

So they will leave me be

Whoa, leave me be



(Sometimes, I gotta ask myself, I said)

Why am I even here?

And I wonder

You leave me wondering

You leave me wondering



Won't you stop watching me?

I said, they're watching me, watching me, watching me, yeah



Now, in my corner

I got their stealin' in my eyes, and

And arms holding up my knees

And, man, rocking back and forth's my life

I didn't mean to feel this way

When I walked into the door

And they ripped away my memories

And I can't remember who I was before

Lord, no, Lord, no



And now, they're watching everything I do

And they're watching everything I say

So they'll leave me be

Oh, leave me be



And I only wanted to be sixteen

And free, yeah



And I wonder...



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