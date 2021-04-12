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Dynamite - Leave Me Be
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61 views • April 12, 2021
I only wanted to be sixteen and #free ...
Music: 'I Wonder'
Musician: Blind Melon
Album: Blind Melon, 1992
Producer: Blind Melon & Rick Parashar; Label: Capitol
Lyrics:
All alone, the broadening skies
Under thee, every night, I lie (every night, I will lie)
Scratch and claw and grip the rails
Every day, my living hell
Oh God, you know I try
I know how hard I try, you know I try
Hey, I'd like to daze away
To a place no one has known
In a state of mind I could call mine
That only I could own
Where I can hum a tune anytime I choose
And there's no such thing as time
Where I feel no pain, just calm and sane
What a place for one to find
Now, you see
I'm watching everything I do
And they're watching everything I say
So they will leave me be
Whoa, leave me be
(Sometimes, I gotta ask myself, I said)
Why am I even here?
And I wonder
You leave me wondering
You leave me wondering
Won't you stop watching me?
I said, they're watching me, watching me, watching me, yeah
Now, in my corner
I got their stealin' in my eyes, and
And arms holding up my knees
And, man, rocking back and forth's my life
I didn't mean to feel this way
When I walked into the door
And they ripped away my memories
And I can't remember who I was before
Lord, no, Lord, no
And now, they're watching everything I do
And they're watching everything I say
So they'll leave me be
Oh, leave me be
And I only wanted to be sixteen
And free, yeah
And I wonder...
For adult entertainment purposes only. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their contributions to this work of art and society. Hooah!
Music: 'I Wonder'
Musician: Blind Melon
Album: Blind Melon, 1992
Producer: Blind Melon & Rick Parashar; Label: Capitol
Lyrics:
All alone, the broadening skies
Under thee, every night, I lie (every night, I will lie)
Scratch and claw and grip the rails
Every day, my living hell
Oh God, you know I try
I know how hard I try, you know I try
Hey, I'd like to daze away
To a place no one has known
In a state of mind I could call mine
That only I could own
Where I can hum a tune anytime I choose
And there's no such thing as time
Where I feel no pain, just calm and sane
What a place for one to find
Now, you see
I'm watching everything I do
And they're watching everything I say
So they will leave me be
Whoa, leave me be
(Sometimes, I gotta ask myself, I said)
Why am I even here?
And I wonder
You leave me wondering
You leave me wondering
Won't you stop watching me?
I said, they're watching me, watching me, watching me, yeah
Now, in my corner
I got their stealin' in my eyes, and
And arms holding up my knees
And, man, rocking back and forth's my life
I didn't mean to feel this way
When I walked into the door
And they ripped away my memories
And I can't remember who I was before
Lord, no, Lord, no
And now, they're watching everything I do
And they're watching everything I say
So they'll leave me be
Oh, leave me be
And I only wanted to be sixteen
And free, yeah
And I wonder...
For adult entertainment purposes only. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their contributions to this work of art and society. Hooah!
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