Priests making things worse You Won't Believe What They're Doing To Children

On the Edge with Andrew Gold
* She has provided care and education to abandoned, orphaned children. She has witnessed countless examples this awful deed, and even showed me the photos to prove it. Watch my other video about child sacrifice in Uganda with Annie Ikpa: • Child Sacrifice: ... #endchildsacrifice #endchildtrafficking #witchcraft Give to her org:https://haitichildren.org/?gclid=Cj0KCQjww4-hBhCtARIsAC9gR3bCcO3D3U7DmSRMpg6OKBMi1bzDcwN-Qb8HrSNCNXKuocVWNftbDrwaAgyQEALw_wcB
Chapters: 0:00 Voodoo, blood & POLITICS!
4:30 Priest admits what president DRUNK!
8:25 What Susie was told about 'werwolves'
10:15 Susie's work in Haiti
14:45 Lost protection from mafia gangs
18:00 What she found in the hospital
20:43 The Worst Thing I've Ever Heard
27:10 How the doctor explained himself!
30:45 Photographic evidence she sent me
33:00 Going into the morgue with a journalist
38:45 How they're getting away with it
43:23 How to get proof of this (Prime Minister of Haiti)
46:00 Voodoo (Catholicism plus THIS)
50:00 Priests making things worse
