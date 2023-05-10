Priests making things worse You Won't Believe What They're Doing To Children



On the Edge with Andrew Gold

Premiered Mar 30, 2023 On the Edge with Andrew Gold (Full Podcast)

Susie Krabacher is the founder of Haiti Children. * Join the livestream to ask her Qs and see evidence: https://youtube.com/live/2c9ywVfgDQA.

* She has provided care and education to abandoned, orphaned children. She has witnessed countless examples this awful deed, and even showed me the photos to prove it. Watch my other video about child sacrifice in Uganda with Annie Ikpa: • Child Sacrifice: ... #endchildsacrifice #endchildtrafficking #witchcraft Give to her org:https://haitichildren.org/?gclid=Cj0KCQjww4-hBhCtARIsAC9gR3bCcO3D3U7DmSRMpg6OKBMi1bzDcwN-Qb8HrSNCNXKuocVWNftbDrwaAgyQEALw_wcB

Chapters: 0:00 Voodoo, blood & POLITICS!

4:30 Priest admits what president DRUNK!

8:25 What Susie was told about 'werwolves'

10:15 Susie's work in Haiti

14:45 Lost protection from mafia gangs

18:00 What she found in the hospital

20:43 The Worst Thing I've Ever Heard

27:10 How the doctor explained himself!

30:45 Photographic evidence she sent me

33:00 Going into the morgue with a journalist

38:45 How they're getting away with it

43:23 How to get proof of this (Prime Minister of Haiti)

46:00 Voodoo (Catholicism plus THIS)

50:00 Priests making things worse