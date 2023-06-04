WORMWOOD SYSTEM ALERT-NOW FIRES ARE ALL OVER EASTERN CANADA / LARGE PX BODIES+SUN / METEOR IN GULF / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Today is now 6/3/23...First song in video is (senor) byWillie Nelson, 2nd song is (S.O.S) by me Brandon nagley/third song is ( only you) an older song I love. I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll see new captures of large planet x system bodies and 1 of 2 massive giant celestial bodies not a part of the planet x system that have been passing and perturbing the sun as you'll see my catches from NASA stereo ahead public images. You'll see breaking news coming now not just from western Canada but now in East and South East Canada where tons of fires have broken out near and all around Quebec. And around Montreal reaching near Toronto. They popped up fast within the last few days. Many feel they were purposely started as yes some sick people in high positions have started ones for many reasons. Though to many to many don't know lava and magma is rising through the crust globally due to radiation coming in not only from the sun constantly shooting off flares and CMES ( coronal mass ejections ) but also from 2 stars that insider mike from around the world warned pastor Paul on Paul Begley youtube channel to come years ago. As 2 stars or gamma ray bursts ( star explosions occured) sending massive radiation and energy pulses of cosmic and galactic radiation to earths backside and the newest star that blew up started sending waves of energy towards the back side of the sun not only effecting the sun majorly but also those waves can pass the sun hitting earth from the sun's direction. All radiation and energy slamming earth isn't just soaking in all our human bodies and animals/mammals/pets fish so on. As its making us all sick with multiple health issues raising chances for strokes and heart attacks. As it takes away thirst to thus why say stay hydrated daily. And if can clear thyroids of radiation with iodide or potassium iodine which can get at most stores like rite aid or any place especially health markets and the liquid form is best if can afford it. The energy is soaking into earths ionosphere causing massive storms and making weather go nuts. Not including soaking in earth causing earths core to swell as bible prophecy stated that hell in the last days would ( enlarge itself ) as is going on. And now that mainatream news came out stating earths core may have stopped and in reversal mode that's not normal. It's only due to the perturber planet x/ biblical wormwood/ the fiery red dragon/what NASA calls planet 9/ earths twin sun a brown dwarf star the destroyer of old and new biblical testaments that God used for the 10 biblical plagues that didn't only effect Egypt but the whole world at that time. So yes lava+magma is getting forced upwards with sulfur and methane and other gases and its pushing up ancient bugs and creatures that live deep in earth. It's also pushing other ancient beings up and beings not so good that will play their role during the 7 year judgement hour ( God's wrath and judgement coming that will last 7 years after Christians or at the same time Christians get caught up/raptured up into heaven to be protected). You'll see asteroid debri came in over the Gulf of Mexico 1-2 nights ago. As i say alot comes the clusters as have been coming from planet xs debri tail also from a separate planet x system body insider mike From around the world spoke of to pastor Paul Begley on Paul Begley youtube page. And I believe that Second body debri's coming from is nibiru the comet planet which is now getting tracked behind Venus by dejan predojevic and his professional team watching in earths southern hemisphere. Nibiru is a comet planet on the planet x/nemesis systems outer farthest edge whereas planet x ( biblical wormwood/the fiery red dragon/the destroyer is earth's twin sun a brown dwarf star)... also we know from at least 3 government insiders that NASA is watching 3-4 more solar systems invading earths solar system or surrounding earths solar system or both which those systems also are carrying tons of asteroid debris... plus more...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26_LRWinvz8