Several of the 13 vanished US scientists warned they were not suicidal

A list of missing or deceased American scientists has grown to 13 individuals, raising alarm and calls for a full investigation.

☢️ What do they have in common? They were all involved in sensitive nuclear or rocket research.

Moreover, several had explicitly warned that if anything happened to them, it should not be ruled a suicide.

The string of mysterious cases began in 2023 and spans a wide range of circumstances, including unresolved homicides, medical incidents, disappearances during hiking trips, or simply leaving home and never returning. No connection between the incidents has yet been established.

Adding more about this:

Tenth person linked to US government secret projects confirmed missing

Steven Garcia, the missing person who disappeared in August 2025 after leaving his Albuquerque home on foot carrying a handgun was a government contractor working for the Kansas City National Security Campus, a source has told The Mail.

☢️ Garcia had top security clearance at the advanced nuclear weapons engineering facility, linked to Honeywell and the National Nuclear Security Administration, and worked at a “very high-level,” in charge of “hundreds of millions of dollars in equipment and assets,” some classified, per the source.

Garcia is at least the tenth high-ranking official with ties to advanced technology and engineering to have gone missing.

1️⃣ Frank Maiwald: aerospace engineer who died inexplicably in his home in 2024. Linked to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and work on detecting biomarkers on other planets

2️⃣ Carl Grillmair: renowned astrophysicist and NASA researcher killed in a ‘carjacking gone wrong’ earlier this year. Work focused on finding evidence of water vapor on other planets

3️⃣ Michael David Hicks: another JPL research studying near-Earth asteroids, dying mysteriously in 2023 at age 59

4️⃣ Melissa Casias: Los Alamos National Lab researcher who went missing in New Mexico in 2025, last spotted walking along a road, leaving her car, purse, wallet and keys at home

5️⃣ Anthony Chavez: another LANL researcher who went missing in 2025, last seen leaving his home on foot, not taking his wallet or car keys with him

6️⃣ Monica Reza: JPL aerospace engineer and superalloys materials scientist who went missing in 2025 while hiking the Mount Waterman Trail with two companions

7️⃣ William McCasland: retired US Air Force general and astronautical engineer from LANL who went missing in early 2026, again leaving his personal items including cell phone, glasses and wearable devices at home, but taking hiking boots and a handgun

8️⃣ Jason Thomas: 45-year-old chemical biologist at Novartis who went missing in late 2025 -leaving phone and wallet at home. His body was found in March in Lake Quannapowitt, Massachusetts

9️⃣ Nuno Loureino: leading Portuguese-born plasma physicist working as director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. Killed at her home in December 2025





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