How will the world end?

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Credits to brother Jim. His YouTube channel is ThirstyforTruth.



The Bible speaks of the return of the Son of the living God who will bring an end to this world of sin, corruption, greed, poverty and injustice. The only question is: on whose side will you be part of? The sheep or the goats? The saints or the wicked?



In Revelation 14:12 and in Revelation 22:14, those who will receive eternal life in Christ's kingdom are identified as the saints who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Christ. In contrast, those who willingly reject Christ and His divine law will die for their disobedience since the wages of sin is death (Romans 6:23).



Make the right choice: choose Christ, flee worldliness, put your faith and trust in the Son of God, keep His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit (Exodus 20:3-17) and Christ will reward you, as a gift, with eternal life in His everlasting kingdom of love, peace and joy (Revelation 14:12; Revelation 22:14).



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/







For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg



SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES



ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11



John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/



Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777



Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].