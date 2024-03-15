MZTV 1433: Christianity's God is a Sinner; the Sermon on the Mount Proves It

Original Link: https://youtu.be/CpEk8ajdPuc?si=vDWCkVH1NYTk9FKe
As many of you have discerned, I recorded this week of shows with new viewers in mind. Thankfully (and I knew this would be the case), you have appreciated this. Hearing again the bedrock truths of God's glory sears them even deeper into our minds. It does that for me anyway.
Today's show is old AND new. I spend the first six minutes comparing the gospel of the kingdom with the gospel of Paul, but then after that it's off to the Sermon on the Mount where an incredible discovery surfaces: The Christian god is a sinner. We always knew he was, but the words of Jesus Himself documents it. You're going to love this.
The First Idiot in Heaven: https://www.martinzender.com/books/first_idiot_enlarged.htm
