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Dr. Zalenko: Rise up! [2:17]
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272 views • December 21, 2021
Dr. Zalenko is receiving death threats. He states that he is not suicidal, and is in good health. He states that the government is desperate and about to go full totalitarian and suppress all dissent. He is advocating to rise up nonviolently through civil disobedience and say "NO" to tyranny.
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