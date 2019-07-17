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17Jul19 Charles: Crown Prince of Climate Alarm
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19 views • July 17, 2019
After hitting the snooze button on climate alarmism a couple of years ago, Prince Charles now gives us only 18 months. NDAA amendment added by the House would investigate Pentagon bioweapon ties to Lyme Disease. The problem of 19th century railroad monopolies have more in common with 21st internet monopolies than you may think, while another internet censorship dog & pony show fails to do anything but virtue signal and the US military/intelligence community consolidate their control over news and voting machines.
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