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Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for September 9, 2022
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71 views • September 12, 2022

Quo Vadis


 Sep 11, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for September 9, 2022.


Beloved children:


I KEEP THEM LATENT IN EVERY BEAT OF MY HEART.


RECEIVE MY BLESSINGS TOGETHER WITH MY CONSTANT HELP IN THE FACE OF THE NEEDS OF EACH ONE AND IN THE FACE OF WHAT YOU FACE IN THEIR DAILY JOURNEY.


They are the People that I received at the foot of the Cross of glory and majesty.


Some of these children have moved away and move away from this People that My Son gave Me, they live in licentiousness and have joined the hordes of the Devil.


My Divine Son suffers for it and I call you to conversion.


Sons and daughters:


THE ELITE TAKES FORCE!


The changes are not long in coming, they are generalized in humanity and they are not for the good of My children, or for the good of their spiritual life.


 Children:


I CALL YOU TO STAY ALERT!


Stay in the true Magisterium so that you do not distance yourself from My Son.


Do not deviate from The Commandments and be observant children of the Law of God.


My children:


STAY ALERT!


Stay alert in all aspects, since various centers of warfare are added on Earth, which will go from words to deeds.


Humanity lives in danger in the face of modern weapons and weapons unknown to humanity.


STAY ALERT!


Look up, a Celestial Body is approaching.


Pray My children, pray for China and Taiwan.


Pray My children, pray for Russia and Ukraine, pray children, it is necessary.


Pray, My children, pray for the United States, nature leads it to suffer before men.


Pray, My children, pray for Argentina, communism has entered this nation.


MY SON'S PEOPLE ARE NOT AWARE THAT GREAT BATTLES ARE OVERCOME WITH CONVERSION AND PRAYER.


The mediocrity of Faith in some of My children prevents them from opening their hearts to My Son.


At this moment I find creatures that are true shelters of consolation for My Son in the face of the sacrileges, offenses and acts of contempt that are committed against My Son.


Children:


Looking for shelters?


Do you want to reach a physical refuge for the most critical moments?


First of all, be refuges where My Son rests and finds happiness at this moment and in the future.


Be love.


Be fulfillers of the Will of God.


I LOVE YOU AND PROTECT YOU.


DO NOT FEAR CHILDREN, DO NOT FEAR.


I AM WITH EACH ONE of you.


I bless you.


Mama Mary


The following is COMMENTARY BY LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla:


Brothers and sisters:


Our Most Holy Mother, Sacred Tabernacle of Her Divine Son, assures us of Her Love and Her Defense.


She warns us about the misuse of modern weapons and what we still do not imagine that man has built to the detriment of his own fellow man.


It is difficult to digest this brothers, we are facing the misuse of science that is going to crush man himself.


It is not something easy to assimilate, that is why Our Mother calls us to conversion, to pray with our hearts and to make an effort to keep the Faith in constant growth.


Let us strive to be a small refuge where our beloved Lord stays and finds a son who makes him happy.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhibNW8v4-M

Keywords
weaponsrussiachristiancommunismprophecyreligionchinacatholicunited statesargentinaukraineluz de mariavirgin marytaiwanour ladyseptember 9 2022celestial body
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