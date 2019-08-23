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Return to Babylon (Part 2): The Reprobate Separation
GT Awakening
GT Awakening
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11 views • August 23, 2019
[Part2 of 2] Discourse on the ever-widening mental, spiritual and philosophical differences between the goats and the sheep in these end-time days. By means of insidious programming and seemingly bizarre narratives, the goats are trying to manifest a return to [pagan] Babylon, on a world-wide scale. The battle lines are being drawn, and the gap differentiating the dichotomy between good vs evil increases daily. The result of this epic battle, between powerful forces and modern institutions, rests upon one’s system of belief; clearly, one must choose to support either one or the other ‘way’. Please watch, share and contemplate the ongoing battle, and choose how and what to believe and what/how to act, accordingly… Please visit my YouTube channel for hundreds of videos covering a variety of topics concerning the Awakening, scriptures, beliefs, as well as social, cultural and geo-political realities Visit my sites and ‘channels’ YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics! Go To: https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444 BitChute: GT’s BitcHoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)): Go To: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2NsccsLcb1Ms/ Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!): Go To: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/geeteevlogger Blogspot/Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror [live] (ya, really.) Go To: http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/
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godjesussheepgoatsyahuahscripturesbabylonreprobateyahusha
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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