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FULL SHOW: Warning: Food Prices Skyrocketing As Global Destabilization And Eugenics Plans Go Public
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530 views • May 01, 2021
It’s the Veterans call in show and we hear from the great Vets on a variety of topics from the Biden State of the Union to the vaccine side effects. Alex Jones begins the show with the globalists' plans to short the food supply and collapse the markets in the aftermath. Veteran guests include Greg Reese, in studio, and nurse Erin Olszewski as well. Chicom agents are on CNN telling Americans they cannot be free until they take the vaccine. Infowarriors don’t take kindly to that.
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