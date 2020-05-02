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Take Courage in This Hour
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29 views • May 02, 2020
First aired on YouTube - 23 March 2020
Take courage in this hour! For He is with us! (Joshua 1:9) As our world hurtles into all that has been prophesied it is imperative we look only to our Heavenly Father and not to the system of this world.
Take courage in this hour! For He is with us! (Joshua 1:9) As our world hurtles into all that has been prophesied it is imperative we look only to our Heavenly Father and not to the system of this world.
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