https://gettr.com/post/p24xie8a8d4
2023.01.13 The New Federal State of China was the first and only entity to alert the entire world that COVID-19 was uncontrollable and unpreventable. The United States adopted Miles Guo’s intelligence, smashed Xi Jinping’s lies, and avoided a disaster that could have killed more people. The vaccine is a more fatal weapon than the CCP virus itself.
只有新中国联邦最早告诉世界COVID-19不可控，不可防，美国相信郭先生的情报，搓破习近平的谎言，避免了一场死掉更多人的灾难，疫苗是比病毒还可怕的杀人武器。
