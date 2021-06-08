Corstet: The Future Of Energy #5 - Anti-Capitalism = Anti-Oil

In today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the future of the energy industry and its effects on both individuals and nations.



As the new US administration is operating from the Marxist playbook developed by far-left radical Ann Pettifor in the UK, the Green New Deal is just code words for replacing capitalism with socialism, and basing the new system upon the presumed success of a rapid transition from hydrocarbon fuels to renewable energy sources.



This bold experiment in power shifting is based upon age-old leftist theories that have only resulted in mass death and uniform misery. But this time it will be different, or will it?



The left is trying desperately to ensure there is not turning back, an all-out conversion to Marxism or scorched earth. Take your pick.



How does a reliance upon unproven technologies that already failed in the New Green Deal Lite of 2009 bode for 2021?



After the left burns down the existing system, and the transition to greenery fails. Then what?



This deep dive into the various facets of the energy topic gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.



Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com



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