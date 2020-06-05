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Stop Calling It 'Contact Tracing'
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92 views • June 05, 2020
What’s in a name? Everything. Find out about the latest attempt to package the Orwellian total police state surveillance grid as something wonderful and wholesome—and why you should never, ever say “contact tracing”—in this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.
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