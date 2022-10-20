STUDY SHOWS REGULATORS IGNORING HEALTH RISKS OF 5G RADIATION

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The authors of a peer-reviewed study published Tuesday warned about the risks of exposure to radiation from 5G technology and said their research shows existing exposure limits for wireless radiation are inadequate, outdated and harmful to human health and wildlife.