WARNING****JUDGMENT****LA PALMA, TSUNAMI****EAST COAST OF AMERICA

Zephaniah 2:5 Woe unto the inhabitants of the 'SEA COAST', the nation of the Cherethites! the word of the LORD is against you; O Canaan, the land of the Philistines, I will even destroy thee, that there shall be no inhabitant.



Luke 21:25 And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring;



Luke 21:26 Men's hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.



Revelation 8:8 And the second angel sounded, and as it were a great mountain burning with fire was cast into the sea: and the third part of the sea became blood;



Revelation 8:9 And the third part of the creatures which were in the sea, and had life, died; and the third part of the ships were destroyed.

















Book of the Apocrypha, 14 books that was taken out of bible

(Original 1611 King James Bible)



True Children of Israel scattered throughout the four corners of the earth.



2 Esdras 9:2 Then shalt thou understand, that it is the very same time, wherein the Highest will begin to visit the world which he made.



2 Esdras 9:3 Therefore when there shall be seen earthquakes and uproars of the people in the world:



2 Esdras 9:4 Then shalt thou well understand, that the most High spake of those things from the days that were before thee, even from the beginning.



2 Esdras 9:5 For like as all that is made in the world hath a beginning and an end, and the end is manifest:



2 Esdras 9:6 Even so the times also of the Highest have plain beginnings in wonder and powerful works, and endings in effects and signs.



2 Esdras 9:7 And every one that shall be saved, and shall be able to escape by his works, and by faith, whereby ye have believed,



2 Esdras 9:8 Shall be preserved from the said perils, and shall see my salvation in my land, and within my borders: for I have sanctified them for me from the beginning.



Luke 21:35 For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth.



Luke 21:36 Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.



We are aware of the fallen angel technologies that the governments of this world has under satan to manipulate weather, disasters, etc however nothing is done in this world unless The Most High and Christ allows it for whatever reason when there is sin and wickedness increasing in this world. Job 9:24 The earth is given into the hand of the wicked: he covereth the faces of the judges thereof; if not, where, and who is he? He is in control over satan, fallen angels and his children. Just as we read in the Holy Scriptures about how the nations were stirred up against the true seed of Jacob, the children of Israel because they sinned. He is The Most High Ahayah and Christ Yashaya he changes not. Malachi 3:6 For I am the LORD, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed. We are living in The time of prophecy, the mark of the beast system technologies being put into place....we are in the beginning of it and will get worser. Revelation 13:16-18.



Prepare for what is to come in Christ Yashaya (My Saviour). Judgments and prophecies are being fulfilled within the earth. The Most High and Christ does use man as he done in the bible to execute His Will.

Repent to Christ while there is still time. Acts 2:38. Blessings:)))



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