Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chloe Cole Delivers A Heartbreaking Opening Statement On The Harms She Endured Due to ‘Gender Affirming Care’
channel image
Puretrauma357
1522 Subscribers
57 views
Published Yesterday

Chloe Cole Delivers A Heartbreaking Opening Statement On The Harms She Endured Due to ‘Gender Affirming Care’


“I speak to you today as a victim of one of the biggest medical scandals in the history of the United States of America”


https://twitter.com/thechiefnerd/status/1684636227943673857

Keywords
opening statementcolechloegender affirming caredelivers a heartbreakingon the harmsshe endured due to

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket