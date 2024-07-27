© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden Claims the United States Is Not at War Anywhere in the World
"I'm the first President in this century to report to the American people that the United States is not at war anywhere in the world."
Source @RealWorldNews
