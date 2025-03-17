BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Deports: El Salvador receives the first batch of Venezuelan criminals deported from the US - 23 MS-13 onboard
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
86 views • 1 month ago

El Salvador receives the first batch of Venezuelan criminals deported from the US, the president says

"Today, the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country. They were immediately transferred to CECOT, the Terrorism Confinement Center, for a period of one year (renewable)," Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele said.

⛓️ Twenty-three members of the MS-13 criminal group arrested in the US and wanted by Salvadorean justice were also on board the planes, the president added.

In February, El Salvador offered to use its 40,000-inmate CECOT mega-prison to hold convicted criminals, including US citizens, for a fee, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the US would consider the offer.


