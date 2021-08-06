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If you surround yourself in an electromagentic field you can be externally controlled.
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220 views • August 06, 2021
Some bed linens and clothing contain .5% carbon fibre which is used for its high electrical conductivity. Electrical conductivity is the ability of a material to carry the flow of an electrical current. Electrical beams being emitted from screens in the bedroom are hazardous. Simple solution may be to pin some safety pins to a piece of natural fibre cloth such as cotton so that the safety pins act as a lightening rod which will hopefully dissipate the static electricity in the clothing and bedding.
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