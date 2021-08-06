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If you surround yourself in an electromagentic field you can be externally controlled.
Gretta Fahey
Gretta Fahey
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220 views • August 06, 2021
Some bed linens and clothing contain .5% carbon fibre which is used for its high electrical conductivity. Electrical conductivity is the ability of a material to carry the flow of an electrical current. Electrical beams being emitted from screens in the bedroom are hazardous. Simple solution may be to pin some safety pins to a piece of natural fibre cloth such as cotton so that the safety pins act as a lightening rod which will hopefully dissipate the static electricity in the clothing and bedding.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy