All Creation Has Responsibilities, Instinctual Responsibility vs Aware/Unaware Human Soul, Self-Responsibility, Role-Responsibility; God’s Laws and Choosing Ignorance

FULL ORIGINAL:
20161108-1510 Responsibility Principles
Cut:
00m40s - 12m03s
DIVINE TRUTH:
Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com
Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com
God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/
Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth
Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm
“SELF-AWARE BEINGS, WHICH WE ARE, MUST BE GIVEN SELF-RESPONSIBILITY. BECAUSE IF THEY ARE NOT, THEN THEY CAN DO HUGE AMOUNT OF DESTRUCTION.”
@ 06m10s
“YOU’LL NOT GOING TO GET THE GOD ASSIGNED ROLE ANYWHERE IN GOD’S UNIVERSE UNTIL YOU FIRST LEARN TO BE COME SELF-RESPONSIBLE. IF YOU ARE NOT SELF-RESPONSIBLE, HOW CAN YOU BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ANYTHING ELSE?”
@ 08m17s
“GOD GIVES THE GIFT OF ROLE-RESPONSIBILITY TO A PERSON WHO IS SELF-RESPONSIBLE ALREADY.”
@ 10m24s