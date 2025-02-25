BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All Creation Has Responsibilities, Instinctual Responsibility vs Aware/Unaware Human Soul, Self-Responsibility, Role-Responsibility; God’s Laws and Choosing Ignorance
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
19 views • 2 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/rDhe-m84nbo

20161108-1510 Responsibility Principles


Cut:

00m40s - 12m03s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm

*************************





“SELF-AWARE BEINGS, WHICH WE ARE, MUST BE GIVEN SELF-RESPONSIBILITY. BECAUSE IF THEY ARE NOT, THEN THEY CAN DO HUGE AMOUNT OF DESTRUCTION.”

@ 06m10s


“YOU’LL NOT GOING TO GET THE GOD ASSIGNED ROLE ANYWHERE IN GOD’S UNIVERSE UNTIL YOU FIRST LEARN TO BE COME SELF-RESPONSIBLE. IF YOU ARE NOT SELF-RESPONSIBLE, HOW CAN YOU BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ANYTHING ELSE?”

@ 08m17s


“GOD GIVES THE GIFT OF ROLE-RESPONSIBILITY TO A PERSON WHO IS SELF-RESPONSIBLE ALREADY.”

@ 10m24s


simplehuman soulsoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingself responsibilitysoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgods universal lawsfree will and choicesoul awakeningi want to know everythingresponsibility principlesinstinctual responsibilitylaw based soul requirementchoosing ignoranceself aware beingsrole responsibility
