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Enduring to the end: You can use your armour to help you deal with the crap the devil throws at you
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10 views • November 13, 2021
In this video, we show that you can use your armour when you are walking on the path of salvation to parry what the devil will throw at you.
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For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/enduring-to-the-end-1.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-enduring-to-the-end.html
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