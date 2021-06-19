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What Is Multiculturalism?
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25 views • June 19, 2021
Multiculturalism is the radical notion that all racial groups on Earth should be brought to White Western nations where they're encouraged to continue practicing the cultures of their homelands. Its suggested that the differences in race, culture, religion, language, morals and lifestyle will serve to strengthen, enrich and unify the nation, but to achieve a fully multicultural nation, first the dominant culture must be dismantled, and this is done by forcing the majority to make ever increasing concessions to accommodate foreign cultures, religions and customs.
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