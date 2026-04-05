IRAN: US HH-60 Pave Hawk Helicopters reportedly heard in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province, as the US attempts to recover the F-15 pilot - Unverified video

HH-60 Pave Hawks reportedly heard in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, as the US attempts to recover the F-15 pilot.

Video has not been verified.

Adding, more about this:

There are reports that the U.S. Air Force Pararescue teams are currently conducting an operation to extract the last remaining F-15 pilot inside Iranian territory.

HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters are reportedly active over Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, where heavy fighting is ongoing.

Reports that a shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles have been launched at a U.S. helicopter.

Allegedly a picture (low flying Hawk in darkness) of a HH-60G Pave Hawk over Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, searching the area where the U.S. pilot is believed to be.

Adding:

The US government has requested all commercial satellite imagery providers indefinitely withhold imagery from the Middle East conflict zone, retroactive to March 9.

Planet, one of the world's leading satellite imagery companies, confirms it is complying. Independent verification of strike damage, civilian casualties, and infrastructure destruction is now being suppressed at Washington's request.

When you're winning, you want the world to see. When you're blacking out satellite imagery for a month, you're hiding what's really happening.

Adding:

Iran struck the US Camp Buehring in Kuwait.

The barracks & helicopter storage sites are reportedly on fire, according to NASA Firms satellite.









@FotrosResistancee and

@DD Geopolitics