⁣The TERRA INFINITA MAP [THE NAVIGATOR WHO CROSSED THE ICE WALLS - WORLDS BEYOND THE ANTARCTICA]





HD Map I Used: https://t.me/AntiDisinformation/4516PDF of the Book (printed pdf, rough): https://t.me/AntiDisinformation/4515PDF: https://www.scribd.com/document/574945189/The-Navigator-Who-Crossed-the-Ice-Walls-Worlds-Beyond-the-Antarctica-Nos-Confunden





TERRA INFINITA MAP Discussionhttps://rumble.com/embed/v16n0m3/?pub=x2y2z





navigator who crossed the ice wall Antarcticahttps://youtu.be/iSf49iGugo8





Creators Channel:https://www.youtube.com/c/NosConfunden





The story of navigator William Morris who, after the Independence War in the United States, decides to investigate with his new vessel the waters surrounding the Antarctic Circle, finding an unknown passage to an open sea. Other lands await him behind, along with another civilization, the story will begin to reveal to the entire group another reality based on the true past and future of the human being. It will finally lead him to the discovery of other worlds behind the Antarctica and most importantly to know himself, a unique journey from which nothing will ever be the same again.https://www.amazon.com.au/NAVIGATOR-WHO-CROSSED-ICE-WALLS/dp/9878843378





Other Similar References:TERRA-INFINITA, Extraterrestrial Worlds and Their Civilizations: The Story told by the Woman Who Was Born in the Lands Behind the Ice Walls(Physical Version)https://www.amazon.com/TERRA-INFINITA-Extraterrestrial-Worlds-Their-Civilizations/dp/9878843351/(Digital Version)https://my-store-b4306e.creator-spring.com/listing/terra-infinita-book





The Lands of Mars: 178 Worlds Under the Great Dome:(Physical Version)https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/9878847616/





(Digital Version)Part 1https://my-store-b4306e.creator-spring.com/listing/lands-of-mars-digitalPart 2https://my-store-b4306e.creator-spring.com/listing/the-lands-of-mars-only-chapte





Agartha Digital Map:https://my-store-b4306e.creator-spring.com/listing/agartha-digital-map-english





Agartha Physical Map:https://my-store-b4306e.creator-spring.com/listing/agartha-the-hiddden-continent





