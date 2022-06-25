Tamara/slayindemons2 keep slayin: Elite LGBTQIA+ Gender Inversion (documentary) [Jul 13, 2020]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--

There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!Reality is not what we were taught. The real world is very different and here is a glimpse into the truth.

Isabelle Paquette - 1 month ago

That was amazing! Thank you for clearly demonstrating the differences, this documentary has been the best I have ever seen. I hope more people wake up with this information because knowledge is power! The Bible says in the last days knowledge would increase and I really believe people's minds are being set free from this fake matrix reality we were born into. May the Lord Jesus of Nazareth continue to guide and bless you my dear brothers and sisters





'You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal' - Tamara

'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'

- Tamara





Tamara: I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth.

You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.

https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7





Tamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. maj

I put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.





WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.





Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2

Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew/videos

https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7 (dead?)

https://twitter.com/MyMyselfandI777





RegSledge7

Created 7 months ago.

18 videos

166 subscribers

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RegSledge7

341 subscribers

Joined Mar 18, 2021

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