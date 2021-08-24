© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(VIRAL VIDEO) Dr. Sean Brooks Warns Vaccinated Will Die Soon!
Follow
5
Share
Report
437 views • August 24, 2021
Dr. Sean Brooks breaks down how the mRNA COVID vaccines are going to kill you!
At an Ohio school board hearing, a man who identified himself as Dr. Sean Brooks, Ph.D., made several statements concerning COVID-19 immunizations. Brooks identifies himself at one point in the video, which you can watch here.
He said, “Dr. Sean Brooks, Ph.D., Oxford. I have 48 publications including 23 books. I’ve studied health medicine, anatomy, and physiology for approximately 21 years.”
He warned parents and board members that those who received the vaccine would die and become sterile.
Dr. Sean Brooks has a Ph.D. in Education and has a podcast where he discusses American Education.
At an Ohio school board hearing, a man who identified himself as Dr. Sean Brooks, Ph.D., made several statements concerning COVID-19 immunizations. Brooks identifies himself at one point in the video, which you can watch here.
He said, “Dr. Sean Brooks, Ph.D., Oxford. I have 48 publications including 23 books. I’ve studied health medicine, anatomy, and physiology for approximately 21 years.”
He warned parents and board members that those who received the vaccine would die and become sterile.
Dr. Sean Brooks has a Ph.D. in Education and has a podcast where he discusses American Education.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.