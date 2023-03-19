Create New Account
Suing for Sex Transitioning?
TheNextLevelNews
Published 15 hours ago |

What happens when someone changes their mind after changing their gender? Should they be able to legally retaliate against certain people in certain situations? Especially if they were too young to make an irreversible, life-changing medical decision?


Highlight from "The Agree to Disagree Show"

sintransitionbidenlgbtqsexgenderdoctorsurgerysuepuberty

