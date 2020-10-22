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Kingdom Conversations - Hosted by Pastor Lonzine Lee "End of Story. New Beginning"
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5 views • October 22, 2020
Delivered.
Meaning, taken out of the bondage. Made free. Have liberty. No longer be subject to things that force you to buy them, over and over again, so that then you can put the poisons in your body, or into your life, or before your eyes. I'm talking pornography. I'm talking all kinds of gambling. I'm talking about certain types of things you eat, or certain types of things you listen to.
Because when God delivers, that means He snatches you, or takes you out, of things that are bringing damage to your life and to your soul and to your psyche and then through you, to others.
And He brings you into a place, where you start getting cleansed of this nonsense and you come into a place of sanity, true reality, which is the truth of the gospel, and the kingdom of God. And that is not a message we will ever back down from sayin', because it's the best life you could ever have.
"It's the one you were born to have."
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
#LoveAstounding
Meaning, taken out of the bondage. Made free. Have liberty. No longer be subject to things that force you to buy them, over and over again, so that then you can put the poisons in your body, or into your life, or before your eyes. I'm talking pornography. I'm talking all kinds of gambling. I'm talking about certain types of things you eat, or certain types of things you listen to.
Because when God delivers, that means He snatches you, or takes you out, of things that are bringing damage to your life and to your soul and to your psyche and then through you, to others.
And He brings you into a place, where you start getting cleansed of this nonsense and you come into a place of sanity, true reality, which is the truth of the gospel, and the kingdom of God. And that is not a message we will ever back down from sayin', because it's the best life you could ever have.
"It's the one you were born to have."
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
#LoveAstounding
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