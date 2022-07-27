Miles Guo Deeply Dissects the CCP's Oppression, Fooling, and Control of the People

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https://gnews.org/post/pzsk4864
On July 23, Miles Guo compared the living conditions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Kleptocrats and ordinary people in Communist China in the Gettr video. Further, he revealed the cruelty of the CCP and the misfortune of the domestic people