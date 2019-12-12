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Graham sends warning to FBI officials responsible for FISA abuse
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29 views • December 12, 2019
Sen. Lindsey Graham joins 'Hannity' after a long day grilling DOJ Inspector General Horowitz on the report that rocked DC earlier this week. #Hannity #FoxNews
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