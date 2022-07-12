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My experience with shedding/transferring.
Jennifer's Journey
Jennifer's Journey
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4564 views • July 12, 2022

I spent 15 months searching for answers & ways to help myself & found very little information or advice. "Keep a safe distance" was the extent of advice I received. 

So I am putting these videos together to get the word out that there are ways we can help ourselves & each other.

I worked in a nursing when the residents were injected. My problems began immediately. I had to quit my job & have gone through 2 other jobs since, because I cannot be in close contact w injected people. 

Again, I am not a doctor. I am not suggesting that you use anything that I'm using or that these things are a cure. I'm simply sharing my experience & showing you what is helping me. I am a regular person who has been negatively affected by the clot shot. I was living a healthy, productive life until being exposed to people who took the shots. I began hemorrhaging within 2 days of being in close contact w them. I would bleed for 2 or 3 weeks out of every month. This went on for 15 months. One day I searched for ways to remove graphene oxide from the bloodstream and I found an article w a protocol. I began using what was recommended in the article that very day. 

Thank you for watching & please share these videos w anyone who may be a victim of shedding. There is help. 
Keywords
healthdiysheddingtransferringgraphene oxidethe clot shot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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