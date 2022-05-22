© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graphic - Unreported Dead For a Reason - The Former Positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the LPR are littered with the Corpses of Ukrainian soldiers. 052222
Follow
4
Share
Report
290 views • May 22, 2022
The former positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the LPR are littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers. They are not taken away on purpose, by order of the military-political leadership of Ukraine, so as not to show losses and not to pay money to their families. Without corpses, they will be considered missing, and for such payments are not due.
The video was filmed by marines from Kamchatka
The video was filmed by marines from Kamchatka
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.