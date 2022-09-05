SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE [FULL] Sunday 9/4/22 • PANIC As Europeans Realize They Are Being Sacrificed On The Altar Of Globalism

PANIC AS EUROPEANS REALIZE THEY ARE BEING SACRIFICED ON THE ALTAR OF GLOBALISMWorld Economic Forum is melting down over the fact they can't stop the rising of the populist tide as people wake up to their Great Reset depopulation/deindustrialization plan -- tune in!

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